Barre Unified School District Budget voted down for 2nd time

File photo
File photo(wcax)
By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 9:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - Voters in Barre Town Tuesday rejected a $50 million school budget for a second time for the unified school district.

While voters in Barre City approved the measure 566 to 504, Barre Town voters rejected it by a mere 12 vote margin.

The defeat means voters in the Barre Unified Union School District will likely have to revote the measure again in June.

