Barre Unified School District Budget voted down for 2nd time

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - Voters in Barre Town Tuesday rejected a $50 million school budget for a second time for the unified school district.

While voters in Barre City approved the measure 566 to 504, Barre Town voters rejected it by a mere 12 vote margin.

The defeat means voters in the Barre Unified Union School District will likely have to revote the measure again in June.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.