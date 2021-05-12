Burlington City Councilors aim for pay raises as workload goes up

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington City councilors receive a stipend each year of $5,000 dollars and most councilors spend 10-15 hours per week on their duties. Now this resolution which is in committee will research whether or not that’s enough to decrease barriers that could deter community members and explore other ways to potentially compensate them.

Jane Stromberg a progressive representing Ward-8 says, “There will never be a perfect time to bring this up. This is one of those topics that most councilors don’t want to bring up in general because it has to do with paying us.”

Stromberg brought the resolution to council and says she will also be working on it in the charter change committee to see if there are viable options to increase the compensation councilors receive.

“As a public body we should be doing a lot of homework on this because what this will ultimately do if this gets through and passes it will help diversify the council and make sure we are inspiring people who want to run for office” says, Stromberg.

Increased compensation could include raising the amount of the $5,000 dollar stipend they receive. They will also be looking into if child care, or healthcare would help other who want to serve.

Councilor Joan Shannon, however says with reassessments and a pandemic, this isn’t the right time to pay councilors more but the discussion of more compensation is valid.

“If we’re discussing barriers to serving on the city council it’s probably more the time than it is the money for people to serve” says, Shannon, a democratic representative of the South district.

Shannon says she does not support a pay raise for next charter change, but would be willing to consider things like child or elder care to reduce barriers.

“A pay increase kind of goes across the board, and it may be more important to some people than to other people. But if we can accommodate the specific needs of people so they can serve I support that” says, Shannon.

We spoke to people on church street Tuesday to see if they’d support some type of extra compensation for councilors.

“I think the real point here is to try to make an incentive for people from a greater range of socioeconomic backgrounds to be able to apply and to wish to apply and if that’s the result I support it.”)) Leo Sprinzen, of Burlington.

“I think that would open up a lot more positions for other people in the community who aren’t super financially stable” adds Portia Wassick, of Burlington.

The charter change committee should have a report back to the city council for deliberation by September. If it passes through all the necessary channels, citizens would have a chance to vote on it on Town Meeting Day 2022.

