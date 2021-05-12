Burlington’s PCB problem could impact other schools across Vermont

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Burlington School’Board’s decision last week to build a new high school because of ongoing PCB concerns continues to reverberate around the state.

It comes after months of finding more and more PCB contamination at the campus after the school was forced to close last September. After a fall semester of remote classes, the district opened its temporary campus at the former Macy’s in March.

But some experts say that the district’s approach to the contamination has been overly aggressive and could complicate a future statewide PCB testing initiative in other schools.

Dom Amato spoke with Seven Days’ Alison Novak, who reported on the story in this week’s issue.

