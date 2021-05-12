Advertisement

Cancer research fundraiser in NH to hold in-person golfing, walk

The Prouty-File photo(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 12:02 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The Prouty, an annual event to raise money for cancer research, is allowing some in-person participation this year, its 40th, after going virtual last summer because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Prouty combines cycling, walking and other events to raise funds for the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Norris Cotton Cancer Center.

This year, in-person options include golf on July 9 in Grantham, a 20-mile cycle on July 10 in Hanover, and a 5K walk on July 11 in Hanover. Designated start times will be assigned to small groups to meet capacity restrictions. Local health guidelines and enhanced safety protocols will be followed.

Participants can participate in activities virtually between June 1-July 10.

“The Prouty has always been about hope, and this year’s hybrid model is a stepping stone to a return to normalcy from the pandemic,” said Jacklynn Rodriguez, the executive director for the Friends of the Norris Cotton Cancer Center.

Since its inception in 1982, The Prouty has raised more than $50 million to support cancer research and patient and family support services.

