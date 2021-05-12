Advertisement

Champlain Valley Fair a go

The Champlain Valley Fair-File photo
The Champlain Valley Fair-File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 10:33 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - The “Ten Best Days of Summer” will be back this summer!

The 99th Champlain Valley Fair in Essex Junction will take place Aug. 27-Sept. 5. The Champlain Valley Expo made the announcement on Wednesday.

Like most events, the fair was canceled last year due to COVID-19.

In a statement, Jeff Bartley of the Champlain Valley Expo said, in part:

“We cannot wait to welcome everyone back to the Champlain Valley... The safety of our fairgoers, volunteers, and staff is paramount. All state, federal, and CDC guidelines will be followed. However, thanks to Governor Phil Scott, Health Commissioner Mark Levine, and the overwhelming number of Vermonters who will be vaccinated, we will be opening our gates with no restrictions. State guidelines state that come mid-summer, masks and social distancing will not be required. However, masks will certainly be welcome.”

This year, there will be four motorsports shows and instead of large-scale concerts, there will be tribute bands for evening shows which will be free for fairgoers.

Tickets go on sale next Tuesday at 10 a.m.

