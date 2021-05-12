Advertisement

COVID mental health portal funded through December

By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont officials say a mental health support system they put in place last year has helped hundreds of people.

The health department created COVID Support Vermont back in October with the help of about $700,000 in FEMA funds. Cathy Aikman, the program’s manager, says more than 13,000 Vermonters have visited the website. She says three counselors are available between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. every weekday through 211. Those counselors have taken more than 1,400-calls, averaging between 20 to 60 a week.

“The success that we see immediately within our calls is -- and this is how our counselors are trained -- to listen to what the need is, give the person a coping mechanism so they can talk through results, solutions, and then come up with a plan,” Aikman said.

She stresses counselors are only trained in brief emotional support and they aren’t physicians, but they can connect callers with long-term resources. Aikman says the funds should keep the program afloat until December 15.

