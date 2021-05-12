Advertisement

Governor’s ‘golden ticket:’ Everything we know about Ohio’s $1 million vaccination sweepstakes

By Brian Planalp
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 7:08 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WXIX) - Ohio is giving out five separate million-dollar prizes to vaccinated adults in the state as an incentive to get the COVID-19 vaccine, which Gov. Mike DeWine described as an “invisible shield” and a “proven weapon.”

DeWine announced the sweepstakes on Wednesday evening during a statewide address in which he also said Ohio’s health orders will end June 2.

The contest for adults aged 18 and over will begin May 26. The state will conduct random drawings for five successive Wednesdays. The winner each week will receive $1 million, sourced from unused federal coronavirus relief funds.

Ohio adults aged 18 and older will be entered into the weekly drawing, according to a release from DeWine’s office, implying all Ohio adults will automatically be registered.

You must have gotten at least one vaccine dose to win.

Further details and contest rules will be announced by the Ohio Department of Health and the Ohio Lottery Commission next week during a briefing to news media.

A separate contest for Ohio teens aged 12-17, also beginning May 26, will offer five full four-year scholarships to any state university in Ohio. The scholarships will include tuition, room and board and books.

An online portal will open for young people to register May 18.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.

Copyright 2021 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Phil Scott/File
Vt. leads the way in COVID shots; state prepares to vaccinate kids 12-15
Police say a Montpelier man was driving drunk while following a school bus.
Montpelier man accused of driving drunk behind school bus
Some Vermonters are suing the government saying the state went too far during the pandemic.
Vermonters sue Scott administration claiming overreach during pandemic
Wood turtles are mysterious critters that call Vermont home. Research shows human interaction...
Wildlife Watch: Protecting the mysterious wood turtle
Vermont families have a week to file for a new tax credit which could lift thousands of kids...
Vermont families have 1 week to file for new child tax credit

Latest News

A young amputee forms a special bond with a golden retriever puppy who is missing his right paw.
Boy with prosthetic leg gets puppy without a paw
House Republicans ousted Rep. Liz Cheney from her post as the chamber’s No. 3 GOP leader on...
GOP dumps defiant Trump critic Cheney from top House post
A mobile vaccination clinic in Plattsburgh Town this week.
NY health officials take vaccination clinics on the road
mobilevaccineclinic
NY health officials take vaccination clinics on the road
President Joe Biden speaks to the virtual Leaders Summit on Climate, from the East Room of the...
Biden signs order to beef up federal cyber defenses