Leahy calls for unity to counter violent home-grown extremism

WASHINGTON (WCAX) - Vermont Senator Patrick Leahy Wednesday said Americans of all parties must confront the threats posed by white supremacists and other violent extremists in the country.

The comments came as Attorney General Merrick Garland and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas told senators that the greatest domestic threat facing the country comes from those kinds of groups.

Garland told lawmakers that 2019 was the deadliest year for violent domestic extremism since 1995, when the Oklahoma City bombing occurred. “And in the FBI’s view, the top domestic violence extremist threat we face comes from racially or ethnically motivated violent extremists, specifically those who advocate for the superiority of the white race,” he said.

Leahy, The Senate Appropriations Committee chair, said the country must unite to face the extremist groups. “Let us come together, not as Republicans and Democrats, but as Americans, and confront this threat to our society,” he said.

The attorney general also gave an update on the investigation into the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol. He called it a “complex, nationwide, resource-intensive investigation.”

In just under 130 days the Justice Department has made more than 430 arrests.

