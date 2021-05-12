Advertisement

Leahy calls for unity to counter violent home-grown extremism

Attorney General Merrick Garland, left, and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas,...
Attorney General Merrick Garland, left, and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, second left, chat with committee Chair Sen. Patrick Leahy.(Bill O'Leary | AP)
By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (WCAX) - Vermont Senator Patrick Leahy Wednesday said Americans of all parties must confront the threats posed by white supremacists and other violent extremists in the country.

The comments came as Attorney General Merrick Garland and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas told senators that the greatest domestic threat facing the country comes from those kinds of groups.

Garland told lawmakers that 2019 was the deadliest year for violent domestic extremism since 1995, when the Oklahoma City bombing occurred. “And in the FBI’s view, the top domestic violence extremist threat we face comes from racially or ethnically motivated violent extremists, specifically those who advocate for the superiority of the white race,” he said.

Leahy, The Senate Appropriations Committee chair, said the country must unite to face the extremist groups. “Let us come together, not as Republicans and Democrats, but as Americans, and confront this threat to our society,” he said.

The attorney general also gave an update on the investigation into the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol. He called it a “complex, nationwide, resource-intensive investigation.”

In just under 130 days the Justice Department has made more than 430 arrests.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Phil Scott/File
Vt. leads the way in COVID shots; state prepares to vaccinate kids 12-15
Police say a Montpelier man was driving drunk while following a school bus.
Montpelier man accused of driving drunk behind school bus
Some Vermonters are suing the government saying the state went too far during the pandemic.
Vermonters sue Scott administration claiming overreach during pandemic
Wood turtles are mysterious critters that call Vermont home. Research shows human interaction...
Wildlife Watch: Protecting the mysterious wood turtle
Vermont families have a week to file for a new tax credit which could lift thousands of kids...
Vermont families have 1 week to file for new child tax credit

Latest News

24
Social media campaign a shoutout to Vermont farmers
File photo
Rutland Regional Medical Center celebrates Hospital and Nurses Week
A woman has been accused of selling unapproved COVID-19 remedies over the internet, the U.S....
Woman accused of selling unapproved COVID-19 remedies
A mobile vaccination clinic in Plattsburgh Town this week.
NY health officials take vaccination clinics on the road