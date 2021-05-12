New bench dedicated at site of Old Man of the Mountain

FRANCONIA NOTCH, N.H. (WCAX) - A new bench has been dedicated at the site of the Old Man of the Mountain in Franconia Notch, New Hampshire.

The bench, created by Northern New England Services of Colebrook, was dedicated to Dick Hamilton, the longtime former president of White Mountains Attractions.

Gov. Chris Sununu and other state officials attended the dedication.

