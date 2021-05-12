Advertisement

No concerns about gasoline shortage in our region

A gasoline station that ran out of gas for sale displays an out of service sign on the pump on...
A gasoline station that ran out of gas for sale displays an out of service sign on the pump on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, in Atlanta. Gasoline futures are ticking higher following a cyberextortion attempt on the Colonial Pipeline, a vital U.S. pipeline that carries fuel from the Gulf Coast to the Northeast.(AP Photo/Ben Margot)
By Ike Bendavid
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 2:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Experts say there are no concerns about a gasoline shortage in Vermont.

Gas prices are spiking and stations in some areas of the country are running dry as we enter day six of a pipeline shutdown due to a cyberattack on the line that supplies about 45% of the East Coast’s fuel.

But the Vermont Fuel Dealers Association says our region doesn’t get fuel from that pipeline and there is no state of emergency here.

“My best advice is to take a deep breath. We are not going to have those problems that they have in the southeastern United States here in Vermont or in Northern New York or New Hampshire. Fortunately, we are supplied by rail and tractor-trailer trucks coming from the port of Albany and from Quebec,” said Matt Cota of the Vermont Fuel Dealers Association.

Cota isn’t aware of any gas hoarding here in Vermont.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

