Cuomo clears NY beaches, pools to reopen on Memorial Day

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WCAX) - Beaches and pools across New York can start opening on Memorial Day but there will still be 6 feet of social distancing.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo made the announcement on Wednesday.

The governor says the goal is to reach 100% capacity by July 4.

In New York, about 60% of adults have gotten at least one dose of the vaccine. More than 50% are fully vaccinated.

“But the rate of people coming in to get vaccinated has declined. That’s troubling,” said Cuomo, D-New York. “We have to get on with life. We have to reopen, but we have to do it smart. We have to get ready for a great summer.”

Cuomo also announced that children 12-15 in New York could get vaccinated as early as Thursday.

But Cuomo said before New York can start vaccinating those minors, the state’s vaccine advisory task force will also have to review safety data and decide whether to recommend the vaccine.

New York City’s mayor and health officials, meanwhile, say they plan to start vaccinating children ages 12 to 15 Thursday at multiple locations.

Last fall, Cuomo was one of a handful of governors who announced he wanted his state to analyze data from vaccine clinical trials before allowing residents to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.