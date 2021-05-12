NY to set workplace safety standards for airborne diseases

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - State regulators in New York will soon be able to fine employers who don’t protect workers from airborne infectious disease.

A new state law tasks state labor and health officials with coming up with minimum workplace standards around things like personal protective equipment, social distancing, and quarantine requirements. Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed the bill into law last week. Employers who don’t comply with the rules could face fines.

Some small businesses are concerned about the cost of complying with the law. The director for the New York chapter of the National Federation of Independent Businesses called the law a “magnet for predatory litigation.”

