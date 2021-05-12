Organizations focus on vaccines for minority Vermonters

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - A community group of members of Vermont’s minority population is working to make sure as many minority members as possible are vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Vermont Health Equity Initiative says it will be providing vaccinations for those who are Black, indigenous, and people of color through July 10. Clinics are being offered with support from the Vermont Department of Health and the City of Burlington. So far, the initiative has collaborated to deliver over 2,800 total doses of the vaccine.

Yet the group says that as of Monday, about 70% of white, non-Hispanic Vermonters in Chittenden County have received at least one dose of the vaccine, while 58% of minority members have received at least one dose.

The clinics for the minority members were established in an effort to close the racial vaccination gap to protect the larger community, and in response to the city of Burlington’s declaration of racism as a public health emergency in July 2020.

“We’re offering an in-person experience that has been missing for vaccinations for these members of our community,” said Belan Antensaye of the Racial, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging Department of the city of Burlington and The Vermont Professionals of Color Network.

