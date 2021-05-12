Pandemic food box program to end

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Farmers to Families Food Box program is ending later this month after delivering 167 million boxes of fresh food to families in need during the pandemic.

The federally-funded program began last spring soon after the pandemic hit. It featured long lines of cars that lined up for distribution events at airports, schools, and other locations around the state. Households could pick up food from farmers who were also looking for ways to sell their milk and other products. One event in Burlington last May caused bumper-to-bumper traffic on Route 127 as drivers lined up to get their supplies from National Guard troops.

The program, which has been extended several times, also ran into criticism from Vermont’s congressional delegation after the contract went to an out-of-state firm.

There are still distribution events scheduled through the end of May.

