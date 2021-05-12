Advertisement

Remington gun plant in upstate New York reopens

Published: May. 12, 2021 at 9:50 AM EDT
ILION, N.Y. (AP) - The Remington gun factory in the Mohawk Valley has reopened eight months after its previous owner closed the plant and laid off hundreds of workers.

New plant owner Roundhill Group LLC said in an email to the Times Telegram that the company has called back 230 workers to the Ilion factory. Phil Smith of the United Mine Workers of America said 120 hourly workers are among those who have been called back.

The gun factory has been a vital part of the region’s economy since the 19th century. Workers were furloughed at the end of September as the company went through bankruptcy proceedings under the previous owners.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

