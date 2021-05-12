Advertisement

Rutland Regional Medical Center celebrates Hospital and Nurses Week

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Olivia Lyons
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s National Hospital and Nurses Week.

At the Rutland Regional Medical Center, they’ve been celebrating all week.

Workers were gifted with shirts and mugs.

Hospital employees are also receiving a coupon book and the community is giving their thanks.

With the help of the Rutland Area Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development Corporation, local businesses wrote personal thanks to go along with the discounts and offers.

“It has been tough,” said Amy Martone, the director of nursing excellence. “I think the pandemic has been really hard on everybody, but especially on the front lines and those in direct care. So again, every time somebody is showing us support, it just really goes a long way right now.”

Wednesday morning, Dunkin’ also donated 5,000 doughnuts to the hospital along with 500 $5 gift cards.

