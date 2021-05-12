Advertisement

Social media campaign a shout-out to Vermont farmers

#Farm24VT is a 24-hour celebration of agriculture, food, and dairy that began at 5 a.m. Wednesday.
#Farm24VT is a 24-hour celebration of agriculture, food, and dairy that began at 5 a.m. Wednesday.(Photo provided)
By Scott Fleishman
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 1:42 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A celebration is underway on social media to recognize the importance of Vermont farms.

#Farm24VT is a 24-hour celebration of agriculture, food, and dairy that began at 5 a.m. Wednesday. Farmers, businesses, and others in the agriculture sector are sharing photos, videos, and stories that give a behind-the-scenes look at how local foods get to the table.

It’s also a contest where folks can win prizes, including a year’s supply of Cabot cheese, a two-night stay at Parker Hill Farm & Boutique Campground, and a baking bundle from King Arthur Baking Company.

Scott Fleishman visited the Newmont Farm in Fairlee to learn more about the effort.

