Social media campaign a shout-out to Vermont farmers

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A celebration is underway on social media to recognize the importance of Vermont farms.

#Farm24VT is a 24-hour celebration of agriculture, food, and dairy that began at 5 a.m. Wednesday. Farmers, businesses, and others in the agriculture sector are sharing photos, videos, and stories that give a behind-the-scenes look at how local foods get to the table.

The time is now 5am + #Farm24VT is officially underway! For the next 24 hrs, go behind-the-scenes with VT farmers & food producers to see where your fav foods come from. Just search for the hashtag on FB/IG/TW to find their vids + photos. And enter to win great prizes every hour! pic.twitter.com/s5Kol2z3f9 — Farm24VT (@Farm24VT) May 12, 2021

It’s also a contest where folks can win prizes, including a year’s supply of Cabot cheese, a two-night stay at Parker Hill Farm & Boutique Campground, and a baking bundle from King Arthur Baking Company.

Scott Fleishman visited the Newmont Farm in Fairlee to learn more about the effort.

