Truck hauling explosives crashes on I-95 in Maine

File image
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 10:01 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SABATTUS, Maine (AP) - An explosive situation was avoided on I-95 in Maine. State police said a tractor-trailer that crashed on the highway on Tuesday was loaded with explosives. Officials said the load that was being hauled for Maine Drilling and Blasting of Gardiner remained safe after the driver was cut off and forced into the median and a guardrail in Sabattus. The driver, from New Hampshire, was not hurt.

