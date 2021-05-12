UVM doctor encourages Vt. parents to get their kids vaccinated against COVID

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont is one step closer to kids 12-15 getting vaccinated against COVID-19.

Wednesday, a panel of CDC advisers signed off on the move. Now, only the CDC director needs to give the OK.

Vermont is ready to begin giving those kids the Pfizer shot but some parents have concerns.

“I can’t wait until for Vermont’s adolescents to start getting vaccinated,” said Dr. Benjamin Lee, an infectious disease specialist at the UVM Medical Center. “These vaccines are safe and effective.”

Despite doctors’ confidence, some parents are still hesitant.

A recent national study shows only 3 in 10 parents of kids ages 12-15 plan to get the shot as soon as it’s available.

Lee says vaccines are one more step toward normality for parents and kids.

“For the first time, the teens now have a way that they can do something active to take their lives back,” Lee said.

Even though younger people typically don’t suffer from serious cases of COVID, health experts say there are still reasons to get vaccinated like slowing the spread of the disease and preventing what’s commonly known as long-haul COVID with prolonged symptoms.

“Even if that’s not the same as having a child critically ill in the hospital, I think in terms of quality of life, and long-term effects, we are seeing that this is happening with our children,” Dr. Lee said.

Pfizer’s study on younger Americans, which included about 2,200 kids, showed the vaccine was just as effective in 12-to-15-year-olds as it has been in everyone else and side effects after the shot were similar.

“What these studies would look for, number one, is efficacy. How many kids who got vaccinated got COVID-19 compared to those that didn’t? What was astounding, that in the 12-15 age group not a single vaccinated child got COVID during the time period of the study, compared to 18 in the placebo group,” Lee said.

In Vermont, Gov. Phil Scott says the state is prepared as 27,000 young people will soon become eligible. Forty schools across the state are expected to help with vaccinations and nearly 5,000 extra Pfizer shots were ordered for next week.

Lee says the news likely paves the way for even younger people to get the shot soon. Trials are already in progress for those as young as 6 months old.

“I’m optimistic that these results mean that these vaccines will be available at some point in the future to the youngest people, as well,” the doctor said.

State leaders expect to start doling out shots to 12-to-15-year-olds a day after the feds give it the greenlight. Pharmacies like CVS are already booking appointments.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.