Vaccine appointments to open in New Hampshire for children 12-15

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The state of New Hampshire is allowing COVID-19 vaccine appointments for children ages 12 to 15, starting Thursday.

The state’s vaccine scheduling and appointment management website, VINI, will open for the appointments for the Pfizer vaccine. The announcement was made by Gov. Chris Sununu’s office following federal authorization for the vaccine for that age group. The Pfizer vaccine has previously been available to anyone age 16 and older.

“The vaccine is safe, it is effective, and it remains a vital tool in our efforts against COVID-19,” Sununu, R-New Hampshire, said in a statement Wednesday. “We encourage all families to consider vaccinating their children, and to have those one-on-one conversations with their doctors should they have any questions.”

The Pfizer vaccine is available at all state-managed fixed sites and Walgreens locations, and various hospitals throughout New Hampshire.

Sununu’s office said there are more than 25,000 first-dose appointments still available in VINI prior to Memorial Day.

