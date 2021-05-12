Advertisement

Vermont author teaches A to Z’s of stroke awareness

Lora Miele is the author of “The Amazing Liz and her Stroke Journey from A-Z.”
Lora Miele is the author of “The Amazing Liz and her Stroke Journey from A-Z.”(Photo provided)
By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 1:22 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - May is stroke awareness month, and a Vermont author’s labor of love is designed to help teach people about strokes no matter their age.

Lora Miele is the author of “The Amazing Liz and her Stroke Journey from A-Z.” The book inspired by a real-life friend of Miele who is a stroke survivor. Liz had a stroke when she was 42, which took away her ability to drive, walk, and other activities. Miele is a preschool teacher and says she wanted to help young children understand what a stroke is and so she worked on this alphabet book.

“It’s important to educate that stroke doesn’t just happen to old people -- with which many people think. Stroke can happen to anyone at any time,” Miele said. “There are so many changes that stroke causes that can be very scary for kids, so it’s important to know what could happen what may happen and what the reasons are behind it.”

Cat Viglienzoni spoke with Miele about the inspiration for the book.

A portion of each book sale goes to support Tedy’s Team, whose mission is to raise awareness of stroke and heart disease.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Phil Scott/File
Vt. leads the way in COVID shots; state prepares to vaccinate kids 12-15
Police say a Montpelier man was driving drunk while following a school bus.
Montpelier man accused of driving drunk behind school bus
Some Vermonters are suing the government saying the state went too far during the pandemic.
Vermonters sue Scott administration claiming overreach during pandemic
Vermont families have a week to file for a new tax credit which could lift thousands of kids...
Vermont families have 1 week to file for new child tax credit
Wood turtles are mysterious critters that call Vermont home. Research shows human interaction...
Wildlife Watch: Protecting the mysterious wood turtle

Latest News

#Farm24VT is a 24-hour celebration of agriculture, food, and dairy that began at 5 a.m....
Social media campaign a shout-out to Vermont farmers
x
Barre Unified School District Budget voted down for 2nd time
x
Champlain Valley Fair a go
Pandemic food box program to end
Pandemic food box program to end