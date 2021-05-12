Vermont author teaches A to Z’s of stroke awareness

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - May is stroke awareness month, and a Vermont author’s labor of love is designed to help teach people about strokes no matter their age.

Lora Miele is the author of “The Amazing Liz and her Stroke Journey from A-Z.” The book inspired by a real-life friend of Miele who is a stroke survivor. Liz had a stroke when she was 42, which took away her ability to drive, walk, and other activities. Miele is a preschool teacher and says she wanted to help young children understand what a stroke is and so she worked on this alphabet book.

“It’s important to educate that stroke doesn’t just happen to old people -- with which many people think. Stroke can happen to anyone at any time,” Miele said. “There are so many changes that stroke causes that can be very scary for kids, so it’s important to know what could happen what may happen and what the reasons are behind it.”

Cat Viglienzoni spoke with Miele about the inspiration for the book.

A portion of each book sale goes to support Tedy’s Team, whose mission is to raise awareness of stroke and heart disease.

