Vermont House passes resolution on racism health emergency

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - The Vermont House of Representatives has passed a resolution declaring that racism is a public health emergency.

The House voted 135 to 8 Wednesday in favor of the resolution, which still must be passed by the Senate to be adopted.

The resolution says systemic racism affecting public health impacts economic, employment, education, housing and health opportunities and outcomes for minority populations. It also says the COVID-19 pandemic worsened those inequities and Black and Latino people are more likely than white people to die of the disease.

The resolution says the Legislature will commit to the work of eradicating systemic racism throughout the state.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)