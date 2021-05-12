Advertisement

Vermont man killed in crash

Police say a man was killed in a one-vehicle in Charleston, Vermont, on Wednesday.
By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a Vermont man was killed in a one-vehicle crash in Charleston Wednesday.

It happened at about 2:10 p.m. on Chilafoux Road.

Investigators say Frank Amatruda, 77, of Charleston, was headed north and had just passed Gay Hill Road when his truck went off the road.

He was rushed to the hospital where he died.

Vermont State Police are still investigating the crash.

