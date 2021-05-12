Vermont man killed in crash

CHARLESTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a Vermont man was killed in a one-vehicle crash in Charleston Wednesday.

It happened at about 2:10 p.m. on Chilafoux Road.

Investigators say Frank Amatruda, 77, of Charleston, was headed north and had just passed Gay Hill Road when his truck went off the road.

He was rushed to the hospital where he died.

Vermont State Police are still investigating the crash.

