Vt. National Guard hold ceremonies before deployment

By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 11:37 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SAINT ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont National Guard held one of their final three ceremonies before heading for deployment.

Tuesday in Saint Albans, troops from the 1st Squadron, 172nd Cavalry gathered at Taylor Park for a ceremony.

The Vermont National Guard says a total of 950 soldiers are set to deploy to locations across U.S. European, U.S. African and U.S. Central Command throughout the first half of 2021.

The guard also says the Soldiers have been preparing for these deployments for over a year and are among the most ready in the country. The National Guard’s federal mission is what prepares and equips members to perform state missions, such as COVID-19 response, when requested by the Governor.

The next two ceremonies are scheduled for May 14th at the Ethan Allen training site and May 18th at Camp Johnson.

