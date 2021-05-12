Advertisement

Woman accused of selling unapproved COVID-19 remedies

A woman has been accused of selling unapproved COVID-19 remedies over the internet, the U.S....
A woman has been accused of selling unapproved COVID-19 remedies over the internet, the U.S. attorney’s office in New Hampshire said.(Gray DC)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A woman has been accused of selling unapproved COVID-19 remedies over the internet, the U.S. attorney’s office in New Hampshire said.

Diana Daffin, 68, of Charlotte, North Carolina, was arrested Tuesday and charged with violating the Food Drug and Cosmetic Act. She’s scheduled for a hearing on May 21. An attorney was not listed for her yet. A message was left at her business seeking comment.

Daffin, who owns a holistic medicine company, was selling an unapproved drug on her website with a brand name HAMPL that she said was a COVID-19 remedy and treatment, according to a criminal complaint.

The Food and Drug Administration sent Daffin a warning letter in April 2020 saying that it was unapproved and that she should take immediate action to correct the violation. Daffin told the FDA that she removed the product from her website, according to the complaint.

Daffin was sent a second warning letter in August identifying other unapproved HAMPL brand names she was selling. She responded that she would be “closing that product line,” but is accused of continuing to sell them by moving them to a password-protected website. The complaint alleges she provided the password to an undercover agent in New Hampshire who bought several of the drugs.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Gov. Phil Scott/File
Vt. leads the way in COVID shots; state prepares to vaccinate kids 12-15
Police say a Montpelier man was driving drunk while following a school bus.
Montpelier man accused of driving drunk behind school bus
Some Vermonters are suing the government saying the state went too far during the pandemic.
Vermonters sue Scott administration claiming overreach during pandemic
Wood turtles are mysterious critters that call Vermont home. Research shows human interaction...
Wildlife Watch: Protecting the mysterious wood turtle
Vermont families have a week to file for a new tax credit which could lift thousands of kids...
Vermont families have 1 week to file for new child tax credit

Latest News

24
Social media campaign a shoutout to Vermont farmers
File photo
Rutland Regional Medical Center celebrates Hospital and Nurses Week
A mobile vaccination clinic in Plattsburgh Town this week.
NY health officials take vaccination clinics on the road
Attorney General Merrick Garland, left, and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas,...
Leahy calls for unity to counter violent home-grown extremism