BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Not a bad spring day today with some sun and some clouds, but there have been some pop-up showers once again!

High pressure will settle in tonight and it will be chilly with widespread frost. If you have tender plants outside you will want to cover them up or bring them inside.

Thursday will be sunny and after a chilly start, it will be milder! Temperatures will reach the upper 60s which is normal for this time of year.

Enjoy it while you can, because the unsettled weather will return once again Friday and continue through the weekend. We’ll see some sunny intervals, but there will be a few scattered showers and the chance for a thunderstorm or two.

Saturday will be the better day of the weekend, with more sunshine, but the slight chance for a shower or two, but Sunday and Monday there will be more scattered afternoon showers popping up.

