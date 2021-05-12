BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Hump Day, everyone! We have had lots of cool, unsettled weather days this month of May so far, and today will be another one of those days. It will be partly sunny, but there is a chance for a few, widely-scattered, pop-up showers during the afternoon.

Tonight will be a chilly one with widespread frost as high pressure settles in over the northeast. But that high pressure will also bring us a bright, sunny Thursday. After that chilly, frosty start to the day, the strong, mid-May sun will warm us right up to where we ought to be for this time of year . . . in the upper 60s.

Temperatures will be staying at those near-normal levels, or even a little warmer as we go through the weekend and even into next week. It will turn a bit more unsettled again on Friday, though, so there is a chance for a few pop-up showers Friday afternoon, and maybe even a thunderstorm or two.

The weekend will start out nicely with lots of sunshine on Saturday, although there is a slight chance for a shower or two popping up. There will be a better shot at some afternoon showers on Sunday, and again on Monday. Tuesday is looking dry.

Get outside and take MAX Advantage of the warmer temperatures after today. Enjoy the sunshine Thursday! -Gary

