Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Gary Sadowsky
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 7:20 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Hump Day, everyone! We have had lots of cool, unsettled weather days this month of May so far, and today will be another one of those days. It will be partly sunny, but there is a chance for a few, widely-scattered, pop-up showers during the afternoon.

Tonight will be a chilly one with widespread frost as high pressure settles in over the northeast. But that high pressure will also bring us a bright, sunny Thursday. After that chilly, frosty start to the day, the strong, mid-May sun will warm us right up to where we ought to be for this time of year . . . in the upper 60s.

Temperatures will be staying at those near-normal levels, or even a little warmer as we go through the weekend and even into next week. It will turn a bit more unsettled again on Friday, though, so there is a chance for a few pop-up showers Friday afternoon, and maybe even a thunderstorm or two.

The weekend will start out nicely with lots of sunshine on Saturday, although there is a slight chance for a shower or two popping up. There will be a better shot at some afternoon showers on Sunday, and again on Monday. Tuesday is looking dry.

Get outside and take MAX Advantage of the warmer temperatures after today. Enjoy the sunshine Thursday! -Gary

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Phil Scott/File
Vt. leads the way in COVID shots; state prepares to vaccinate kids 12-15
Police say a Montpelier man was driving drunk while following a school bus.
Montpelier man accused of driving drunk behind school bus
Some Vermonters are suing the government saying the state went too far during the pandemic.
Vermonters sue Scott administration claiming overreach during pandemic
Vermont families have a week to file for a new tax credit which could lift thousands of kids...
Vermont families have 1 week to file for new child tax credit
Burlington landlords will now be required to weatherize some of their properties.
Burlington City Council approves weatherization ordinance

Latest News

Gary has the latest forecast.
Morning Weather Webcast
weather
Late night weather forecast
wx
Tuesday Weathercast
Your MAX Advantage Forecast