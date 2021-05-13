Advertisement

2 Vermont students named 2021 US Presidential Scholars

Two Vermont students have been named 2021 U.S. Presidential Scholars. - File photo
By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Top marks for two Vermont students who have been named 2021 U.S. Presidential Scholars.

John Cotter from Mendon and Theresa Christiansen of Richmond are two of the 161 high school seniors being recognized for their accomplishments.

Cotter goes to Rutland High School and Christiansen goes to Mount Mansfield Union High School.

The White House Commission on Presidential Scholars selects students annually based on their academic success, the arts, essays and school evaluations.

Click here for more on the program and the full list of 2021 U.S. Presidential Scholars.

