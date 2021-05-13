Analysis: Inside the Israeli-Palestinian conflict

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week has seen the worst fighting in years between Israelis and Palestinians in the long-running conflict over land and Palestinian sovereignty in the Middleast

Conflicts between Israelis and Palestinians are certainly nothing new, however, the fighting has definitely escalated in recent days. At least 83 Palestinians and seven Israelis have died in the latest conflict, which is spilling into neighborhoods where Arabs and Jews live side by side.

Dom Amato spoke to Peter Henne, a political science professor at the University of Vermont, to find out why this is happening and what’s next.

