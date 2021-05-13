Advertisement

Analysis: Inside the Israeli-Palestinian conflict

Smoke rises following Israeli airstrikes on a building in Gaza City, Thursday, May 13, 2021.
Smoke rises following Israeli airstrikes on a building in Gaza City, Thursday, May 13, 2021.(AP Photo/Hatem Moussa)
By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week has seen the worst fighting in years between Israelis and Palestinians in the long-running conflict over land and Palestinian sovereignty in the Middleast

Conflicts between Israelis and Palestinians are certainly nothing new, however, the fighting has definitely escalated in recent days. At least 83 Palestinians and seven Israelis have died in the latest conflict, which is spilling into neighborhoods where Arabs and Jews live side by side.

Dom Amato spoke to Peter Henne, a political science professor at the University of Vermont, to find out why this is happening and what’s next.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Monday, March 29, 2021, file photo, Jenea Edwards, of the North Side, helps her...
Schools ditch student mask requirements in growing numbers
Police say a man was killed in a one-vehicle in Charleston, Vermont, on Wednesday.
Vermont man killed in crash
Wood turtles are mysterious critters that call Vermont home. Research shows human interaction...
Wildlife Watch: Protecting the mysterious wood turtle
The NAACP is calling on other Vermont schools to boycott games against Rutland teams if the...
Schools asked to boycott Rutland games if old mascot returns
car of interest
Police seek suspect vehicle in Whiting drive-by shooting

Latest News

VT
Annual Vermont middle school circus program goes virtual, Part 2
File photo
The data behind Vermont’s pandemic death toll
Two Vermont students have been named 2021 U.S. Presidential Scholars. - File photo
2 Vermont students named 2021 US Presidential Scholars
More Vermonters than ever before are asking for help with their mental health. - File photo
Why Vermonters are struggling to find help with mental health care
Poultney officials are hoping new development will help fill a hole left by the departure of...
Poultney banking on new development to spur tourism growth