Investigation into school crossing guard’s altercation with student nearly complete

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - The mayor of Plattsburgh says an investigation into a school crossing guard’s apparent altercation with a student is almost complete.

Last week, we showed you the community praising Stafford Middle School Crossing Guard Maurice Daniels and gifting him $2,000 for his 20 years of service.

Then, 24 hours later, a video surfaced on Facebook that showed Daniels striking a student on the head with his hand.

Daniels was immediately put on administrative leave and an investigation into what happened began.

Plattsburgh Mayor Chris Rosenquest says 20 witnesses have been interviewed, several videos of the altercation have been watched and the findings of the investigation should be released by Friday.

Related Stories:

Crossing guard put on leave after altercation with student caught on camera

Plattsburgh crossing guard on leave

Community surprises North Country crossing guard with accolades, cash

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.