Johnson man faces federal drug charges

By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 11:44 AM EDT
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Johnson man with a long police rap sheet now faces federal drug charges.

Federal authorities say agents on Wednesday searched the home of Joshua Preston, 32, and found nearly 5,000 bags of suspected fentanyl and approximately 140 grams of powder cocaine. It comes after he was caught in Williston last March with various drugs.

Joshua Preston/File
Joshua Preston/File(WCAX)

Preston also faced charges back in 2018 for his alleged involvement as the getaway driver in a Montpelier bank robbery. Nathan Giffin, the main suspect in that case, was fatally shot by officers after being surrounded on the athletic fields in Montpelier.

Preston could face up to 20 years in prison if convicted on the latest charges.

