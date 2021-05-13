Advertisement

Kids 12 and older can register for their shot in our region

By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 6:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Starting at 8:15 a.m. Thursday, kids ages 12-15 years old can sign up for their shot here in Vermont.

This comes as the CDC approved the Pfizer vaccine on Wednesday.

You can make an appointment on the Vermont Department of Health’s website here or call 855-722-7878.

Parental or caregiver consent is required and can be given as part of the online registration process or in person.

The state says 40 schools will serve as vaccination sites.

New Hampshire Eligibility

Kids can also register in New Hampshire starting Thursday morning.

Governor Chris Sununu says parents and guardians will need to give consent to anyone under 18 and they must be onsite at the time of the vaccination.

Written consent can also be filled out by the adult onsite or online.

Same-day appointments are available at some clinics.

Click here to make an appointment.

New York Eligibility

In New York, Governor Andrew Cuomo says teens can also get vaccinated as early as Thursday. But Cuomo said before New York can start vaccinating those minors, the state’s vaccine advisory task force will also have to review safety data and decide whether to recommend the vaccine.

Click here for more information.

