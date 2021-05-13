Leader of interstate equipment theft ring pleads guilty

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) - The ringleader of a group that stole about $700,000 worth of construction equipment, boats, personal watercraft, all-terrain vehicles, and trailers from dealers across New England has pleaded guilty.

Federal prosecutors in Rhode Island say 36-year-old Jose Montes, also known as Jose Rivera, pleaded guilty Wednesday to multiple counts of transporting stolen property across state lines.

Authorities say the Cranston man led a group of nine people who between November 2019 and July 2020 stole from businesses in Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Connecticut, and New Hampshire. Montes is scheduled to be sentenced on August 3.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)