LISTEN: Inspectors report ‘critical find’ in 911 calls to Memphis police, ask for shutdown of I-40 bridge over Mississippi River

By WMC staff and Parker King
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 9:06 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - The City of Memphis released the 911 calls bridge inspectors made after finding a fractured beam in the middle of the I-40 bridge Tuesday.

Caller: “I’m on the Hernando De Soto Bridge and I’m with an engineering firm that was hired by Arkansas DOT to inspect the bridge. We had a critical find on the bridge and we need to get traffic off of it immediately. So we need to shut it down in both directions and I will need your assistance with that.”

Despite initial confusion, dispatchers received confirmation from Arkansas authorities, and police began shutting down the interstate a few minutes later.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation has been given emergency management authority by the U.S. Department of Transportation to move forward with an emergency contract to make repairs to the I-40 Hernando De Soto Bridge.

A crack was found in one of the bridge’s support beams during a routine inspection by Michael Baker International, a consulting firm contracted by the Arkansas Department of Transportation to perform a routine inspection on the bridge.

Around 41,000 drivers cross the bridge on a daily basis, 30% of those driving commercial vehicles. That traffic is having to be diverted to the I-55 bridge.

