New Hampshire state Senate meets in person at Statehouse

By Associated Press
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 1:20 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The New Hampshire Senate met in person Thursday for the first time during the current legislative session.

“Congratulations for working together to make today happen,” Senate President Chuck Morse told his colleagues at the Statehouse.

The Senate was meeting in Representatives Hall - traditionally the home of the New Hampshire House - as it had last year. The House has been meeting at a sports complex in Bedford this session.

Senate members observed wearing masks and social distancing. Earlier this month, the Republican-led Joint Facilities Committee voted to remove a requirement that masks be worn to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in the Statehouse and legislative office building. The Statehouse remains closed to everyone but lawmakers and staff.

Among its actions Thursday, the Senate gave preliminary approval to a bill that would delete a requirement that a private school be nonsectarian in order to be approved as a school tuition program. Supporters said the bill relates to towns that don’t have all grade levels and allows parents to be more involved in their children’s education.

Opponents said the bill, which originated in the House, would authorize public funds to send children to religious schools, which violates the state constitution.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Johnson man faces federal drug charges