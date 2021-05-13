New Hampshire to allow walk-ins at state-run vaccination sites

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Starting next week, New Hampshire will allow people without an appointment to walk into its state-run COVID-19 vaccination sites.

People will be allowed to go to the clinics from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. as of Monday.

Also, two special clinics have been scheduled. The first one, on Friday, May 21, is for residents in New Hampshire and Vermont and will be held in Lancaster. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be administered.

The other clinic is for the deaf and hard of hearing, on Saturday, May 22, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at The Elliot Health System in Manchester. American Sign Language interpreters will be provided. Appointments can be made through videophone at 603-546-7882, Voice at 603-271-9097.

Click here for the New Hampshire vaccination site.

