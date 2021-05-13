Original St. Michael’s College building to be torn down

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - The oldest building at St. Michael’s College in Colchester is being torn down.

Founders Hall was built in 1903 as the founding and original building of the college.

For many years, it was the only building for the entire school. It eventually became a residence hall, then office space until it was closed down two years ago.

The school says the 118-year-old building would cost too much to fix, so they are deconstructing it and leaving a green space where it currently stands.

“It’s a beautiful old building that we are sad to see go, but unfortunately the reality of modern construction and accessibility just didn’t make it feasible to keep it,” said Rob Robinson, the vice president of finance at St. Michael’s College.

Next week, the cupola will come down to be preserved. The bricks will also be saved and sold to alumni.

