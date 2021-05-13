Advertisement

Pandemic-hit oyster farmers turn to conservation to survive

Oyster farmer Chris Burtis of Ferda Farms unloads oysters harvested in Brunswick, Maine....
Oyster farmer Chris Burtis of Ferda Farms unloads oysters harvested in Brunswick, Maine. Oysters from the farm are being used to establish a new population in New Hampshire.(Robert F. Bukaty | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 9:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DURHAM, N.H. (AP) - When the pandemic hit, oyster farmers found the restaurants that sold their bivalves had largely closed.

Many faced economic ruin until a conservation group along with two federal agencies offered to buy up millions of oysters in New England, the Mid-Atlantic and Washington state as part of a program to restore shellfish reefs at 20 locations. The Nature Conservancy is spending $2 million over two years to buy more than 5 million oysters for restoration efforts.

The oyster reefs provide critical habitat for fish and help protect shorelines from erosion. Oysters filter out pollutants and excess nutrients from the water.

