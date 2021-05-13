Pandemic-hit oyster farmers turn to conservation to survive

DURHAM, N.H. (AP) - When the pandemic hit, oyster farmers found the restaurants that sold their bivalves had largely closed.

Many faced economic ruin until a conservation group along with two federal agencies offered to buy up millions of oysters in New England, the Mid-Atlantic and Washington state as part of a program to restore shellfish reefs at 20 locations. The Nature Conservancy is spending $2 million over two years to buy more than 5 million oysters for restoration efforts.

The oyster reefs provide critical habitat for fish and help protect shorelines from erosion. Oysters filter out pollutants and excess nutrients from the water.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)