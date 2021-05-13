Plans to rebuild burned barn at historic New Hampshire farm

STRATHAM, N.H. (AP) - A couple who lost a nearly 185-year-old barn on their New Hampshire farm that’s been the backdrop for political events for Republican politicians say they plan to rebuild it.

The fire burned down the four-story, 80-foot-long barn at the Scamman Farm in Stratham on Monday night. Doug and Stella Scamman lost 300 chickens inside the barn.

Seacoastonline.com reports the Scammans said the barn may have to be erected in a nearby location or elsewhere on the property. The fire also spread to the exterior of a barn built in 1750, but it is still standing. A preservation specialist will be able to renovate the charred structure using recycled barn materials from historic barns.

