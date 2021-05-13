Police find car believed to be connected to Whiting shooting

WHITING, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont state police are still investigating a shooting at a residence in Addison county. Police say they believe they have found the vehicle connected to the shooting.

Back in April, Police say during their investigation, they found shell casings in the roadway and evidence of 9 shots being fired at the home in Whiting.

If you know who it belongs to or where it can be found, police ask that you give them a call.

Related Stories:

Shots fired at two Vermont homes

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.