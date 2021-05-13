Advertisement

Police find car believed to be connected to Whiting shooting

car of interest
car of interest(Vermont State Police)
By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 12:05 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITING, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont state police are still investigating a shooting at a residence in Addison county. Police say they believe they have found the vehicle connected to the shooting.

Back in April, Police say during their investigation, they found shell casings in the roadway and evidence of 9 shots being fired at the home in Whiting.

If you know who it belongs to or where it can be found, police ask that you give them a call.

Related Stories:

Shots fired at two Vermont homes

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Monday, March 29, 2021, file photo, Jenea Edwards, of the North Side, helps her...
Schools ditch student mask requirements in growing numbers
Police say a man was killed in a one-vehicle in Charleston, Vermont, on Wednesday.
Vermont man killed in crash
Wood turtles are mysterious critters that call Vermont home. Research shows human interaction...
Wildlife Watch: Protecting the mysterious wood turtle
File photo
Plan to scuttle ferry in Lake Champlain called off
File photo
Small contractors concerned with consumer protection bill

Latest News

One couple is out $1,000 after discovering their 2-year-old shredded the money, (Source: Pexels)
Vt. gas company fined for past air pollution violation
vt. health video
Vt. Health Dept. launches new vaccine campaign
vt. health video
Vt. Health Dept. launches new outreach series for Vermonters to share vaccine journey
The NAACP, Vermont Department of Health and Middlebury College will be offering a clinic in...
Vt. providing vaccines to all of the BIPOC community through the summer