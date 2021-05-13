Advertisement

Route 15 multiuse path construction underway

By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ESSEX, Vt. (WCAX) - Construction is in full swing on a new bike path on Route 15 in Chittenden County.

The 10-foot-wide, multiuse path will stretch 1.5 miles from Suzie Wilson Road in Essex, through Colchester, and end near the Winooski I-89 exit. The VTrans project is projected to cost over $1 million.

The path will cross the road once, so bikers and walkers can avoid traffic near businesses. Essex Public Works Director Dennis Lutz says the project is generating excitement because there is no real path network in that area. “We are looking forward to it. I think it’s going to be a great addition both for bikers and for walkers. It’s much safer and it’s something we have long waited for, so we are glad to have it,” he said.

Construction is expected to be completed this fall.

