Saint Michael’s College to hold graduation ceremony

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Saint Michael’s College will hold their graduation Thursday morning.

The college’s 114th commencement ceremony will be in-person and with guests on Durick Library Lawn.

School officials say to comply with state guidelines, it will be divided into two ceremonies.

All students receiving a BA Degree will attend the Gold Ceremony Thursday at 10 a.m. And all students receiving a BS or Master’s Degree will attend the purple ceremony at 1p.m. Thursday.

Two fully vaccinated guests will be allowed per student.

And other schools will be holding their graduations soon.

Champlain College will hold their virtual ceremonies on Saturday.

The University of Vermont will hold two graduations next Thursday and Friday outside on Virtue Field.

Middlebury College will hold their commencement on Saturday, May 29.

Dartmouth College will hold their graduation on on June 13 outside in Memorial Field.

