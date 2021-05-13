Senior facilities take part in development of brain health diagnostic technology

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A new technology is using virtual reality to help in the early diagnosis of brain diseases like Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, and ALS. The developers of REACT Neuro have enlisted dozens of senior living facilities -- including three in Vermont -- to help refine the new technique.

Once a week, Betsy Berry meets up with staff at The Residence at Quarry Hill in South Burlington and dons a virtual reality headset for a five-minute series of tests. “This is the one where it’s going to give you a written word that’s a color -- like the word orange -- but they want you to say the word in the color that it’s written in,” Berry explained.

These brain games run her mind and nervous system through their paces while measuring her eye movements, vocal responses, and paint a picture of how her brain is working. When she first heard that Quarry Hill was offering the REACT technology, the former teacher says she wanted to sign up. “I was fascinated, absolutely fascinated by the idea that some kind of project was going to happen,” Berry said.

Reporter Cat Viglienzoni: Was it what you thought it was going to be?

Betsy Berry: No it was not... They annoyed me a little bit

Reporter Cat Viglienzoni: Because they were challenging?

Betsy Berry: Yes, And I wanted to show off.

At 80-years-old, she says anyone who is aging is concerned about their brain health, but her reasons for joining were big-picture.

Reporter Cat Viglienzoni: And the hope then is that the information that you provide will help somebody else down the line?

Betsy Berry: Precisely, yes. That’s probably the main reason I wanted to do this.

That’s also why 90-year-old Harry Orth volunteered too. The former Unversity of Vermont English professor says he finds the tests interesting and doesn’t mind being a guinea pig. “It’s part of still helping other people. I was a teacher -- that’s a helping profession -- and so this is the sort of thing I’m glad to take part in,” he said.

Reporter Cat Viglienzoni: Is this almost like an extension of teaching again for you?

Harry Orth: Yes, except I don’t have any students. The students will be in the future in some other form.

Orth says he hopes this machine will also tell him if his brain is slipping. And that’s precisely why Quarry Hill and their two other Vermont senior living facilities in Shelburne and Middlebury have invested the staff time and resources into running these weekly tests for interested residents last fall. “Giving the opportunity to offer residents insights into their own brain health was something that we thought was a game-changer, honestly, in the industry,” said Ted Doyle, the vice president of LCB Senior Living.

He said they were approached by the creators of the REACT Neuro program a couple of years ago and that with some big names in neuroscience behind the technology, he believes the science is solid. He says what they learn could allow them to advise their residents if they notice changes. “It’s allowing us to make suggestions to them from a lifestyle standpoint about how they can improve their diet, their physical activity, brain games. Things like that that will directly impact them and help them maintain their brain health,” Doyle said

But REACT is not FDA approved as a diagnostic tool yet. That’s where Doyle says they’re helping out. Because as participants like Berry, Orth, and others use this device regularly, they help build a large data collection that researchers could potentially use down the line to spot patterns and treat brain diseases like Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s. “Ultimately, the promise is that they’re going to be able to give us brain health advice from day one in our lives,” Doyle said.

“For the first time, we might have the equivalent of a blood pressure cuff for the brain,” said Dr. Rudy Tanzi, a co-founder of REACT Neuro, the Massachusetts Company behind the technology. He says they’re testing this technology on multiple age groups, not just seniors. That will allow them to gather data from a broader age range and create a baseline.

They’re going to the FDA at the end of the month to get approval to be used for general wellness, similar to a Fitbit or other device. But approval for use in diagnosing brain diseases like Alzheimer’s or Parkinson’s is likely years out.

