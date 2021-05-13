St. Mike’s celebrates in-person commencement

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Pomp and circumstance reigned supreme as St. Michael’s College held its graduation Thursday, the first of many schools in the region planning in-person commencements.

Marching with masks on, the Saint Michael’s College class of 2021 their big day. “Today, I can now too say that I graduated from St. Mikes College, and I also can say that I loved it,” said Gabriella LaRiviere, one of over 300 students that walked across the stage in two different ceremonies in the spring sunshine -- one in the morning and one in the afternoon.

“Though we have much to celebrate in reaching today’s milestone, it has also required enormous sacrifice and adaptation,” said St. Michael’s president Lorraine Sterritt.

St. Michael's College Graduation in Colchester Thursday. (WCAX)

What was expected to be a virtual graduation was made possible thanks to recent changes in guidelines for gatherings. “We are so honored to be here in person. We never thought those words would be so meaningful,” Sterritt said.

The event looked ‘normal’ despite some restrictions after several semesters in a pandemic. “This has been a crazy year though and I did not expect this to be a part of my college career,” said Mellissa Wood, a newly minted graduate.

Graduates could only have two vaccinated guests. Social distancing, mask-wearing, and no handshakes were allowed when graduates picked up their diplomas.

Marlon Hyde echoed most graduates in saying they were just happy to be there in person. “To be here and see all the people that I love, to be surrounded by so much love and great energy -- this is just wonderful,” Hyde said.

“I’m so excited that both of my parents were able to come too! It feels special,” Wood said.

“It’s such a relief to be able to acknowledge in person the hard work that they have done -- it’s phenomenal,” said Wood’s mother, Laura.

“Amazing. Last year people didn’t have it. This year... It’s a blessing,” said Hyde’s mother, Sherine.

A day of celebration after months of isolation.

