Stowe school locked down after threatening call
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont school was locked down on Wednesday following a threatening phone call.
Stowe police say they responded to the middle and high school after a caller stated they were going to cause harm at the school, along with other derogatory comments.
Police did a walkthrough of the campus and met with school officials.
They say they determined the threat did not appear to be a joke, but it also did not appear to be credible.
Crews remained on scene with a heavy presence for much of the day.
