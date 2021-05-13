Stowe school locked down after threatening call

STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont school was locked down on Wednesday following a threatening phone call.

Stowe police say they responded to the middle and high school after a caller stated they were going to cause harm at the school, along with other derogatory comments.

Police did a walkthrough of the campus and met with school officials.

They say they determined the threat did not appear to be a joke, but it also did not appear to be credible.

Crews remained on scene with a heavy presence for much of the day.

