Sununu to hold pandemic briefing

CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu will hold his weekly pandemic press briefing Thursday afternoon.

The state of New Hampshire is allowing COVID-19 vaccine appointments for children ages 12 to 15, starting Thursday. The state’s vaccine scheduling and appointment management website, VINI, will open for the appointments for the Pfizer vaccine. The announcement was made by Gov. Chris Sununu’s office following federal authorization for the vaccine for that age group. The Pfizer vaccine has previously been available to anyone age 16 and older.

“The vaccine is safe, it is effective, and it remains a vital tool in our efforts against COVID-19,” Sununu said in a statement Wednesday. “We encourage all families to consider vaccinating their children, and to have those one-on-one conversations with their doctors should they have any questions.”

The Pfizer vaccine is available at all state-managed fixed sites and Walgreens locations, and various hospitals throughout New Hampshire. Sununu’s office said there are more than 25,000 first-dose appointments still available in VINI prior to Memorial Day.

NEW HAMPSHIRE PRISON INMATES CAN REQUEST IN-PERSON VISITS

The New Hampshire Department of Corrections is going to allow inmates to request in-person visits, which had been suspended during the coronavirus pandemic.

New Hampshire Public Radio reports that inmates who have been vaccinated will be able to hug their visitors. They’ll also be able to sit at the same table without remaining six feet apart. Those who haven’t been vaccinated will not be allowed those accommodations.

Both vaccinated and unvaccinated people in the state prisons and their visitors will be required to wear masks. Visitors will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms.

The department is planning to start visits the week of June 7.

THE NUMBERS

More than 97,000 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in New Hampshire, including 174 cases announced Wednesday. Four new deaths were announced, with the total reaching 1,322.

