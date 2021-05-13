Advertisement

Sununu to hold pandemic briefing

By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 9:59 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu will hold his weekly pandemic press briefing Thursday afternoon.

Watch live at 3 p.m. on WCAX.com. Watch in the browser above or click here to open a new window.

The state of New Hampshire is allowing COVID-19 vaccine appointments for children ages 12 to 15, starting Thursday. The state’s vaccine scheduling and appointment management website, VINI, will open for the appointments for the Pfizer vaccine. The announcement was made by Gov. Chris Sununu’s office following federal authorization for the vaccine for that age group. The Pfizer vaccine has previously been available to anyone age 16 and older.

“The vaccine is safe, it is effective, and it remains a vital tool in our efforts against COVID-19,” Sununu said in a statement Wednesday. “We encourage all families to consider vaccinating their children, and to have those one-on-one conversations with their doctors should they have any questions.”

The Pfizer vaccine is available at all state-managed fixed sites and Walgreens locations, and various hospitals throughout New Hampshire. Sununu’s office said there are more than 25,000 first-dose appointments still available in VINI prior to Memorial Day.

NEW HAMPSHIRE PRISON INMATES CAN REQUEST IN-PERSON VISITS

The New Hampshire Department of Corrections is going to allow inmates to request in-person visits, which had been suspended during the coronavirus pandemic.

New Hampshire Public Radio reports that inmates who have been vaccinated will be able to hug their visitors. They’ll also be able to sit at the same table without remaining six feet apart. Those who haven’t been vaccinated will not be allowed those accommodations.

Both vaccinated and unvaccinated people in the state prisons and their visitors will be required to wear masks. Visitors will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms.

The department is planning to start visits the week of June 7.

THE NUMBERS

More than 97,000 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in New Hampshire, including 174 cases announced Wednesday. Four new deaths were announced, with the total reaching 1,322.

As of Wednesday, New Hampshire health officials have reported a total of 97,093 coronavirus cases. There have been a total of 1,322 deaths.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Monday, March 29, 2021, file photo, Jenea Edwards, of the North Side, helps her...
Schools ditch student mask requirements in growing numbers
Police say a man was killed in a one-vehicle in Charleston, Vermont, on Wednesday.
Vermont man killed in crash
Wood turtles are mysterious critters that call Vermont home. Research shows human interaction...
Wildlife Watch: Protecting the mysterious wood turtle
The NAACP is calling on other Vermont schools to boycott games against Rutland teams if the...
Schools asked to boycott Rutland games if old mascot returns
The Champlain Valley Fair-File photo
Champlain Valley Fair a go

Latest News

Oyster farmer Chris Burtis of Ferda Farms unloads oysters harvested in Brunswick, Maine....
Pandemic-hit oyster farmers turn to conservation to survive
Leader of interstate equipment theft ring pleads guilty
File photo
Plans to rebuild burned barn at historic New Hampshire farm
car of interest
Police seek suspect vehicle in Whiting drive-by shooting