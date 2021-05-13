Advertisement

UVM face-off ace Burke key to Cat hopes for NCAA win

Sophomore Tommy Burke is one of the nation’s best in the face-off circle.
By Mike McCune
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 9:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The UVM men’s lacrosse team continues its preparations for Sunday’s NCAA first round matchups with third overall seed Maryland. The Terrapins are the second highest scoring team in the country, and the key to slowing down any high powered offense is not letting them have the ball.
That’s a spot where Vermont may just have an advantage in sophomore face-off specialist Tommy Burke. Burke, a first team all-America East selection, ranks third in the country in face-off win percentage, at 72 percent, meaning, almost three out of every four times in a game that there is a restart after a goal, Burke is winning the draw and getting the Catamounts the ball.
Winning possession, and keeping the ball away from the Terps, will likely be key for the Cats to have a chance at victory on Sunday.
Only one Maryland player ranks in the top 40 nationally in face-off win percentage. Vermont coach Chris Feifs, while saying he had complete confidence in Burke, added that those numbers don’t tell the whole story.

“They (Maryland) have some of the top face-off recruits in the country.”, said Feifs. “They have a multiple headed monster there, so he’s going to have to really handle heavy, heavy pressure from multiple players who are very battle tested and probably more veteran than him.
But there’s not another guy I would pick to go against that monster than Tommy. He’s very, very steady, he’s unflappable when it comes to playing against great competition and he’s a guy that I know is capable of really jumpstarting our team.”

The UVM men’s lacrosse team faces the third overall seed, Maryland, in the first round of the NCAA Tournament Sunday at 2:30pm in College Park, Md.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Phil Scott/File
Vt. leads the way in COVID shots; state prepares to vaccinate kids 12-15
Police say a Montpelier man was driving drunk while following a school bus.
Montpelier man accused of driving drunk behind school bus
Wood turtles are mysterious critters that call Vermont home. Research shows human interaction...
Wildlife Watch: Protecting the mysterious wood turtle
Some Vermonters are suing the government saying the state went too far during the pandemic.
Vermonters sue Scott administration claiming overreach during pandemic
Vermont families have a week to file for a new tax credit which could lift thousands of kids...
Vermont families have 1 week to file for new child tax credit

Latest News

Franchise makes debut in the Futures Collegiate Baseball League on May 27th
Lake Monsters preparing for new era to begin
Purrier runs fastest time in the world this year in 1500 meters win
Yellow Jacket alumnus led alma mater to one boys and two girls state hoops titles
Legendary Windsor coach Barth dies at 81
UVM will travel to College Park for their first ever NCAA Tournament game Saturday afternoon
Cats draw #3 Maryland in NCAA Tournament