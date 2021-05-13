Vaccine clinic volunteers share their experiences

ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - As Vermont works to vaccinate more of its population, our Kevin Gaiss got an inside look at what goes into the clinic at the Champlain Valley Expo.

In Essex Junction, some of the volunteers we talked with say they remember when about 60 people were getting vaccinated in a single day. Now, they are at about 1,000.

Nathan Lamberton, an outpatient pharmacist at the University of Vermont Medical Center, says it really does take a village.

“It’s easy to think that when you come to work every day, it’s easy to get lost in the minutia of just drawing up a vaccine and seeing it go away and never see it again,” he said.

Lamberton makes the early wake-up daily to draw vaccine before patients show up for shots.

“But really we just have an opportunity to do incredible work here,” he said.

Lamberton says before patients even show up, he and a team of four to six can draw upward of 900 vials of vaccine for the day. And he says every shot has a story behind it.

“Patients who need to get vaccinated for work, for family, for really any personal reason they have,” Lamberton said.

He says he wouldn’t trade his team for the world.

“So much of this clinic relies on team members working together. We have pharmacists, we have nurses, we have health care and non-health care staff all working together toward the greater good,” Lamberton said.

“And every day I have more and more nurses saying, ‘Hey, can I come out there? Hey, can I be a part of this, can I help?’” said Stephyne Burke, the clinical lead at the site. “I mean, it’s a long day, we are back and forth all day. The joke is that we get 6,000 to 10,000 steps a day, some people may be [16,000].”

But she says the long days are worth it and that knowing they are making progress is what keeps them going.

“It’s helping, it’s making a difference,” said Burke.

Lamberton says it’s worth it, especially when he gets the chance to rotate and get some face-to-face contact.

“One of the really nice parts that we can do here is to provide education on some of the misconceptions surrounding the different vaccines and the concerns that patients might see when they are scrolling through social media or talking with friends and families. So, I think one of the larger pictures that we do on top of giving vaccines is providing that level of understanding-- what’s that information, what’s truthful and helping to put some of those concerns at ease from a standpoint of what is true and what does the evidence tell us,” he said.

The site at the Champlain Valley Expo is able to vaccinate about 1,000 people a day, contributing to the more than 628,000 doses the state has already administered.

For Lamberton, knowing the shot he draws will end in the arm of someone that needs it or someone that has been waiting for it, acts as the best alarm clock.

“That ultimately is what gets me to wake up and come to the clinic every day, is really to know that we are helping patients get back to some semblance of normalcy in their lives,” he said.

On Wednesday, the Vermont National Guard delivered their 50,000th vaccine dose. The Guard began the mission on March 4 to support the Vermont Department of Health.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.