Vermont reviewing new mask guidance from CDC

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Gov. Phil Scott reacted to new mask guidance from the CDC Thursday saying Vermont is reviewing the new guidelines and will have an update Friday.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its guidance Thursday to say fully vaccinated people can now go without masks in most places indoors, though it still calls for mask-wearing in crowded indoor settings like buses, planes, hospitals, prisons and homeless shelters.

This could lead to eased restrictions in workplaces and at schools.

The CDC also no longer recommends fully vaccinated people wear masks outdoors in crowds.

Reacting on Twitter, Gov. Scott, R-Vermont, wrote: “Vaccines work. The new masking guidance from the CDC is incredibly encouraging. We are reviewing it and Vermont will follow suit. We will discuss our updates at tomorrow’s 11:00 a.m. COVID-19 response media briefing.”

Then the governor’s people walked that back a bit. About 15 minutes after the tweet, a spokesperson for the governor called WCAX News to say the state is reviewing how the CDC recommendations will impact the state’s plans.

But either way, they will update the mask guidance in some form on Friday.

