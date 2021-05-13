Vermont Senate joins House in eugenics apology

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - The Vermont Senate has joined the House in passing a resolution apologizing to Vermonters and their families who were harmed by state-sanctioned eugenics policies and practices that led to sterilizations.

Some Vermonters of mixed French Canadian and Native American heritage, as well as poor, rural white people, were placed on a state-sanctioned list of “mental defectives” and “degenerates” and sent to state institutions.

Some had surgery after Vermont in 1931 became one of more than two dozen states to pass a law allowing voluntary sterilizations for “human betterment.”

Related Stories:

Vermont House unanimously supports eugenics apology

Lawmakers push for apology for Vermont’s role in eugenics research

Lawmakers look to acknowledge Vermont’s role in eugenics research

Vermont nonprofit grapples with founder’s past

UVM president apologizes for eugenics research

Vermont children’s book award to drop controversial namesake

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)